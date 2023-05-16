© 2023 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published May 16, 2023 at 12:10 PM EDT
Joshua Fab
Provided
Joshua Faber

First hour: Joshua Faber on surviving a school shooting

Second hour: Introducing young people to careers in the skilled trades

On the RIT campus, students know Joshua Faber as the head of the School of Mathematical Sciences. They might not know that he is a survivor of a mass school shooting in 1992. Faber was one of six people shot at Bard College at Simon’s Rock in Massachusetts. He was just 17 years old at the time. Faber has written about gun violence and American policy in the years since. He joins us to talk about the proliferation of school shootings. Our guest:

  • Joshua Faber, head of RIT’s School of Mathematical Sciences, and survivor of a mass school shooting in Massachusetts

Then in our second hour, the number of workers in the skilled trades in the U.S. is not keeping up with demand. The pandemic led to a greater need for skilled tradespeople, as more Americans invested in house projects. What can be done to introduce the skilled trades to more job seekers? And how can it be better discussed as a career option for young people? Camp Hard Hat is a local camp that gives kids aged 12 to 15 opportunities to learn about careers in the trades. We discuss the camp’s work and the state of the industry with our guests:

  • Jared Radesi, founding member of Camp Hard Hat, and former carpentry teacher at Genesee Valley BOCES
  • Lindsie Cook, Camp Hard Hat member who is currently attending Genesee Valley BOCES’ Building Trades program
  • Kim Gaylord, president of the Builders Exchange
  • Tony DiTucci, president of Livingston Associates
  • Avery Dueppengiesser, former camper at Camp Hard Hat
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack