Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

First hour: Joshua Faber on surviving a school shooting

Second hour: Introducing young people to careers in the skilled trades

On the RIT campus, students know Joshua Faber as the head of the School of Mathematical Sciences. They might not know that he is a survivor of a mass school shooting in 1992. Faber was one of six people shot at Bard College at Simon’s Rock in Massachusetts. He was just 17 years old at the time. Faber has written about gun violence and American policy in the years since. He joins us to talk about the proliferation of school shootings. Our guest:



Joshua Faber, head of RIT’s School of Mathematical Sciences, and survivor of a mass school shooting in Massachusetts

Then in our second hour, the number of workers in the skilled trades in the U.S. is not keeping up with demand. The pandemic led to a greater need for skilled tradespeople, as more Americans invested in house projects. What can be done to introduce the skilled trades to more job seekers? And how can it be better discussed as a career option for young people? Camp Hard Hat is a local camp that gives kids aged 12 to 15 opportunities to learn about careers in the trades. We discuss the camp’s work and the state of the industry with our guests: