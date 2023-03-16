Coming up on Connections: Thursday, March 16, 2023

First hour: Nazareth College's Jeffrey Allan on the future of artificial intelligence

Second hour: Exploring the themes of "Ted Lasso" and what happiness and success look like

Colleges and universities are quickly trying to adapt to the rapid advances in artificial intelligence (AI). Nazareth College has a new director of the Institute for Technology, Artificial Intelligence, and Society. Allan’s experience as a psychologist and working with Fortune 500 companies and Silicon Valley startups has put him in a position to discuss AI from various angles: ethics; mental health; politics; and capital markets. We talk to him about his work and the future of AI. Our guest:



Jeffrey Allan, director of the Institute for Technology, Artificial Intelligence, and Society at Nazareth College

Then in our second hour, the third season of Apple TV’s “Ted Lasso” kicked off this week. The comedy series tells the story of a misfit American football coach leading a British soccer team. The show is known for promoting kindness, camaraderie, and optimism. Season Three explores the theme of happiness and what success actually means. What do we think will make us happy versus reality? We explore that question and the themes of the show with our guests: