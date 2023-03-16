© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Thursday, March 16, 2023

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published March 16, 2023 at 10:00 AM EDT
Jeff Allan
Nazareth College
Jeff Allan

First hour: Nazareth College's Jeffrey Allan on the future of artificial intelligence

Second hour: Exploring the themes of "Ted Lasso" and what happiness and success look like

Colleges and universities are quickly trying to adapt to the rapid advances in artificial intelligence (AI). Nazareth College has a new director of the Institute for Technology, Artificial Intelligence, and Society. Allan’s experience as a psychologist and working with Fortune 500 companies and Silicon Valley startups has put him in a position to discuss AI from various angles: ethics; mental health; politics; and capital markets. We talk to him about his work and the future of AI. Our guest:

  • Jeffrey Allan, director of the Institute for Technology, Artificial Intelligence, and Society at Nazareth College

Then in our second hour, the third season of Apple TV’s “Ted Lasso” kicked off this week. The comedy series tells the story of a misfit American football coach leading a British soccer team. The show is known for promoting kindness, camaraderie, and optimism. Season Three explores the theme of happiness and what success actually means. What do we think will make us happy versus reality? We explore that question and the themes of the show with our guests:

  • Jim Allen, associate professor of psychology at SUNY Geneseo, and author of “The Psychology of Happiness in the Modern World: A Social Psychological Approach 
  • Hannah Davis, founding director of Flower City Folk, and professor of practice in RIT's School of Individualized Study
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
