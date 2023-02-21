Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, February 21, 2023

First hour: Discussing housing enforcement actions with representatives from the City of Rochester Law Department

Second hour: Celebrating 50 years of ABOUT...TIME Magazine

We continue our series of conversations about housing issues in the community. This hour, we’re joined by representatives from the City of Rochester Law Department, who discuss the city’s housing enforcement actions. The department says those actions are improving the quality of life for Rochester residents. We discuss it all with our guests:



Linda Kingsley, corporation counsel for the City of Rochester Law Department

Michael Furlano, housing attorney for the City of Rochester

Then in our second hour, the publishers of a local magazine are celebrating 50 years in print. ABOUT…TIME Magazine focuses on international, national, and regional issues important to African Americans. Publishers Carolyne and James Blount say they look for articles that provide teachable moments, “both for Black people and society as a whole.” From in-depth interviews to special reports and feature pieces, ABOUT…TIME is regarded for reflecting African American life and culture in a way that builds community and uplifts voices and stories that are often excluded from mainstream media. This hour, we’re joined by the Blounts to discuss their work and the magazine’s remarkable 50 years in print. Our guests: