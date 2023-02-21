© 2023 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, February 21, 2023

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published February 21, 2023 at 10:50 AM EST
Rochester_City_Logo.jpg

First hour: Discussing housing enforcement actions with representatives from the City of Rochester Law Department

Second hour: Celebrating 50 years of ABOUT...TIME Magazine

We continue our series of conversations about housing issues in the community. This hour, we’re joined by representatives from the City of Rochester Law Department, who discuss the city’s housing enforcement actions. The department says those actions are improving the quality of life for Rochester residents. We discuss it all with our guests:

  • Linda Kingsley, corporation counsel for the City of Rochester Law Department
  • Michael Furlano, housing attorney for the City of Rochester

Then in our second hour, the publishers of a local magazine are celebrating 50 years in print. ABOUT…TIME Magazine focuses on international, national, and regional issues important to African Americans. Publishers Carolyne and James Blount say they look for articles that provide teachable moments, “both for Black people and society as a whole.” From in-depth interviews to special reports and feature pieces, ABOUT…TIME is regarded for reflecting African American life and culture in a way that builds community and uplifts voices and stories that are often excluded from mainstream media. This hour, we’re joined by the Blounts to discuss their work and the magazine’s remarkable 50 years in print. Our guests:

  • Carolyne S. Blount, executive editor of ABOUT…TIME Magazine
  • James M. Blount, publisher of ABOUT…TIME Magazine
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack