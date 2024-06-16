Heat advisory in effect for much of this week; air quality alert for Monday

The Rochester area and much of Upstate New York are expected to swelter this week under some of the hottest weather we’ve seen over the last year.

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for Monroe and nearby counties from Monday at noon to Thursday at 8 p.m. The high temperature will be in the 90s, and combined with the humidity, it will make it feel like it’s over 100 degrees at times.

With that kind of heat, the NWS advises residents to watch out for heat-related illnesses; to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioning when possible, and to check up on relatives and neighbors.

There is also an Air Quality Alert in effect for the region from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Monday, with air quality levels expected to be greater than an Air Quality Index value of 101 due to ground level ozone.

When pollution levels are elevated, the NY State Dept. of Health recommends that people consider limiting strenuous outdoor physical activity. Individuals who may be especially sensitive to the effects of elevated levels of pollutants including the very young and those with pre-existing respiratory problems.

Because of this week’s heat advisory, the Rochester City School District will implement its early dismissal schedule for students in grades PreK through 8 starting Tuesday, June 18, and continuing for the remainder of the week. All after-school activities are also canceled.

School dismissal times are listed on the RCSD website. Students will be provided lunch before they are dismissed. High school students will continue to report for their regularly scheduled final and Regents exams this week.

While students and staff are at school, fans will be available throughout to help keep the air circulating. RCSD officials are encouraging students to dress in light, breathable clothing and to bring their own bottles for water if possible. All facilities are closed on Wednesday, June 19, in observance of Juneteenth.



To support students during the hot weather, the City of Rochester will offer extended hours at all R-Centers, operating from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Tuesday, June 18 through Friday, June 21.

Officials said that families and students will be able to attend programming and receive meals.

Mayor Malik Evans announced that the city will conduct a Cool Sweep operation during the coming week. City R-Centers, some library branches and spray parks and other facilities will be open for extended hours so residents can stay safe and comfortable. There's more information about Rochester's Cool Sweep schedule on the city's website.



