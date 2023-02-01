© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, February 1, 2023

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published February 1, 2023 at 10:48 AM EST
NY Governor Kathy Hochul

First hour: Live coverage of Governor Kathy Hochul's budget address

Second hour: Housing justice advocates on Governor Hochul's housing proposals

WXXI brings you live coverage of Governor Kathy Hochul’s state budget address from Albany. As reported by WXXI’s Capitol Bureau Chief Karen DeWitt, the proposal is expected to include details of plans she laid out earlier this month in her State of the State message. DeWitt joins Evan Dawson and WXXI News Director Randy Gorbman to discuss the address at its conclusion.

Then in our second hour, Governor Hochul has put forward a plan to expand housing access in every municipality in the state. Some local leaders are resisting. Meanwhile, housing justice advocates have their own issues with the plan. We hear from them about what they want to see New York State do to address housing this year. Our guests:

  • Ritti Singh, communications organizer for Housing Justice for All
  • Oscar Brewer, Rochester tenant and member of Citizen Action
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
