Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, February 1, 2023

First hour: Live coverage of Governor Kathy Hochul's budget address

Second hour: Housing justice advocates on Governor Hochul's housing proposals

WXXI brings you live coverage of Governor Kathy Hochul’s state budget address from Albany. As reported by WXXI’s Capitol Bureau Chief Karen DeWitt, the proposal is expected to include details of plans she laid out earlier this month in her State of the State message. DeWitt joins Evan Dawson and WXXI News Director Randy Gorbman to discuss the address at its conclusion.

Then in our second hour, Governor Hochul has put forward a plan to expand housing access in every municipality in the state. Some local leaders are resisting. Meanwhile, housing justice advocates have their own issues with the plan. We hear from them about what they want to see New York State do to address housing this year. Our guests:

