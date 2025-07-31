‘Go outside and look up.’ Rochester gets front-row seat to meteor shower

Throughout August, an annual meteor shower will be on full display in the skies above Rochester.

The Perseid Meteor Shower can produce up to 30 meteors per hour. Famously, meteors can burn so bright that they can be seen through the heavy light pollution of urban environments.

Dan Schneiderman, community engagement manager for the Rochester Museum & Science Center, said he has noticed an uptick in interest around these celestial events.

“Especially with people wanting to get into astrophotography,” he said. “Last year during the Oct. 10 auroras, I was out at Webster Park, and everyone was trying to capture photos.”

That desire to capture the moment, and share it with other people, is the driving force behind a series of events that RMSC will host this weekend, called Perseid Fest. The museum will have lectures and workshops, and the telescopes on their roof will be available to view the meteor shower.

“I think we have this deeper appreciation, this deeper love of just wanting to be with each other, to look out with each other,” he said.

And if you don’t want to view with a crowd, Schneiderman said you can also enjoy the event on your own.

“It's often said that astronomy is one of the most accessible sciences out there, because all you have to do is go outside and look up.”

Perseid Fest runs on the RMSC grounds on Aug. 1 and Aug. 2.

The Perseid Meteor Shower is expected to peak around mid-month, and should be visible in the night sky until the end of August.

