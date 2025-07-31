McAlpin Industries receives tax credit for new facility in Webster

McAlpin Industries is set to receive $1 million in state tax credits to build a new facility in the town of Webster.

The Rochester-based sheet metal manufacturer’s decision to expand into Webster will bolster the state’s advanced manufacturing sector and create high-skill job opportunities, according to officials from Empire State Development, the economic development agency that approved the plan.

To qualify for the tax breaks, McAlpin committed to creating up to 52 new jobs.

“Our expansion in Webster represents more than just a new facility — it’s a long-term investment in our community, the future of advanced manufacturing and most importantly, our associates,” McAlpin President and CEO Matt McAlpin said in a statement. “This new facility will enhance our capabilities, increase capacity, and strengthen our ability to solve customer challenges, right here in the Greater Rochester area.”

McAlpin’s $23 million expansion project is already receiving assistance from Monroe County and Greater Rochester Enterprise, a non-profit economic development organization.

The new facility is slated to open in late 2026. Work at the site will include laser cutting, welding, assembly and other manufacturing processes.

McAlpin was founded in 1964 in Rochester, where it is still based today – on Hollenbeck Street in northeast Rochester. The company, which also has a facility in Macedon, provides metal working for motor vehicles, medical equipment, computers and more.