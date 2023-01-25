Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, January 25, 2023

First hour: Discussing the future of the Seneca Meadows landfill

Second hour: The Landmark Society of Western New York's 2022-2023 Five to Revive

The future of a landfill in Seneca Falls is causing a debate within the community. The Seneca Meadows landfill is the largest landfill in New York State. It's slated to close in 2025, but its parent company, Waste Connections, has requested an extension through 2040. The state Department of Environmental Conservation is offering the public the opportunity to comment on the issue through Friday. Opponents of the extension compare the issue to a "David vs Goliath" fight, saying the landfill violates odor regulations, among other safety concerns. Waste Connections representatives say that's not true. This hour, we discuss the issues with our guests:



Yvonne Taylor, vice president of Seneca Lake Guardian

Jacob Fox, waste management consultant and Finger Lakes farmer

Robert (Ken) Camera, Geneva City Councilor

Mike Ferarra, Seneca Falls Town Supervisor

Note: We invited representatives from Waste Connections to join this discussion, but they were unable to participate during the various dates and times we offered.

Then in our second hour, the Landmark Society of Western New York announced its "Five to Revive." The annual list includes five historic properties and resources selected for rehabilitation. The goal is to uplift the neighborhoods and communities that surround them through that revitalization. Previous years' lists included the Inner Loop North project, St. Michael's Church, and the front porch. We discuss the 2022-2023 Five to Revive with our guests:

