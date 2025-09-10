Center says to reduce veteran suicide, an active focus on well-being is needed

Inside the fitness room at the Veterans Outreach Center on South Avenue, Curly Gifford is volunteering as a personal trainer.

His fitness philosophy is based on holistic principles.

“You start looking in the mirror and seeing changes physically, feeling better about yourself, it has a ripple effect on other parts of your life,” he said.

It’s this mindset that has helped Gifford find purpose after combat.

After 17 years in the U.S. Army, Gifford was medically discharged in 2013. He said adapting to civilian life was challenging as he experienced bouts of depression, anxiety and even thoughts of suicide.

“There is no team out here,” Gifford said. “You're on your own until you find a group or a place such as this (VOC).”

Racquel Stephen / WXXI Curly Gifford skims through information at the resource table at the Veterans Outreach Center BBQ during suicide awareness week.

For many veterans, returning home means struggling to transition out of the comradery and tenacity of military life into a civilian life that seems foreign. Gifford said the strong sense of purpose affiliated with service fades, and veterans are forced to work through finding life’s meaning.

“For many of them, they lose hope,” said Laura Heltz, executive director of the VOC. “That sense of purpose — that’s so huge.”

Heltz said the issues involving homelessness, legal issues, childhood traumas, combined with the complexities and traumas of war or military service, may often resort to suicidal thoughts. The VOC hosted a week of events to help “shatter the stigma” around mental health.

In 2022, an average of about 18 veterans per day died by suicide, according to the VA.

Heltz said suicide has become “a pandemic in the veteran community.”

“Prioritizing your health and well-being is probably the very first thing that needs to happen after military service,” she said.

Gifford said he has lost more friends to suicide and overdosing than to combat. He advises his fellow veterans to seek help.

“Don't fight somebody trying to help you,” he said. “Let them help you.. because we all belong here. Stay another day.”