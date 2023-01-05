© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Thursday, January 5, 2023

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published January 5, 2023 at 11:23 AM EST
Rick Steves in Cinque Terre, Italy
Provided

First hour: Rick Steves previews the 2023 travel season

Second hour: Discussing the legacy and impact of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

Do you have travel plans for 2023? Do you need help planning a trip? Maybe world traveler Rick Steves can help! Steves' virtual European travel festival kicks off Monday. It's a 22-night "travel-ganza" with a look at different European locales. He joins us to preview the events and to look ahead at the 2023 travel season. Plus, he shares his travel tips and stories. Our guest:

  • Rick Steves, master traveler and PBS host

Then in our second hour, a funeral mass for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI was held in Italy on Thursday morning. The theologian died December 31. During his tenure as pope, Benedict was known for his traditionalist views and his shy, soft-spoken nature. He was the first pope to resign in nearly 600 years. This year, we discuss Pope Benedict's legacy and his impact on Catholics around the world. Our guest:

  • Timothy Thibodeau, Ph.D., professor in history, politics, and law at Nazareth College
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
