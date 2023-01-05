Coming up on Connections: Thursday, January 5, 2023

First hour: Rick Steves previews the 2023 travel season

Second hour: Discussing the legacy and impact of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

Do you have travel plans for 2023? Do you need help planning a trip? Maybe world traveler Rick Steves can help! Steves' virtual European travel festival kicks off Monday. It's a 22-night "travel-ganza" with a look at different European locales. He joins us to preview the events and to look ahead at the 2023 travel season. Plus, he shares his travel tips and stories. Our guest:



Rick Steves, master traveler and PBS host

Then in our second hour, a funeral mass for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI was held in Italy on Thursday morning. The theologian died December 31. During his tenure as pope, Benedict was known for his traditionalist views and his shy, soft-spoken nature. He was the first pope to resign in nearly 600 years. This year, we discuss Pope Benedict's legacy and his impact on Catholics around the world. Our guest: