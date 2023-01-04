© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, January 4, 2023

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published January 4, 2023 at 11:59 AM EST
Red CPR kits
Jackie Mangione
/
American Heart Association
Nine Hands-Only CPR kits, including 90 CPR mannequins, were donated to RCSD Wednesday

First hour: Cardiologists on what the public should know about CPR and life-saving treatment, following the Damar Hamlin incident

Second hour: Discussing anti-racism training and upcoming Martin Luther King, Jr. Day events in Pittsford

Cardiologists and emergency medicine technicians across the country have been talking about the life-saving techniques used in an NFL game Monday night. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a life-threatening heart-related incident on the field. That has reinvigorated conversations about CPR and training. Our guests guide us through what everyone should know. Our guests:

  • David Huang, M.D., electrophysiologist and director of UR Medicine's Heart Rhythm Disorders program
  • Scott Feitell, D.O., cardiologist and head of heart failure at Rochester Regional Health

Then in our second hour, the Town of Pittsford is commemorating the life of Martin Luther King, Jr. As part of a series of events this month, organizers are offering a community discussion on anti-racism. It will be led by the team that has been providing anti-racism training and education for Monroe County schools. They tell us how it works and how they think the community is doing. Our guests:

  • Kevin Spencer Beckford, senior vice president and chief people officer at GRYT Health Inc., member of the Pittsford Town Council
  • Shane Weigand, co-director of the Antiracist Curriculum Project
  • Cathy Doyle, member of the Board of Directors of Pittsford CommUNITY, a recently formed non-profit with a mission to promote inclusion and foster a sense of belonging in Pittsford
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
