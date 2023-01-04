Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, January 4, 2023

First hour: Cardiologists on what the public should know about CPR and life-saving treatment, following the Damar Hamlin incident

Second hour: Discussing anti-racism training and upcoming Martin Luther King, Jr. Day events in Pittsford

Cardiologists and emergency medicine technicians across the country have been talking about the life-saving techniques used in an NFL game Monday night. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a life-threatening heart-related incident on the field. That has reinvigorated conversations about CPR and training. Our guests guide us through what everyone should know. Our guests:



David Huang, M.D., electrophysiologist and director of UR Medicine's Heart Rhythm Disorders program

Scott Feitell, D.O., cardiologist and head of heart failure at Rochester Regional Health

Then in our second hour, the Town of Pittsford is commemorating the life of Martin Luther King, Jr. As part of a series of events this month, organizers are offering a community discussion on anti-racism. It will be led by the team that has been providing anti-racism training and education for Monroe County schools. They tell us how it works and how they think the community is doing. Our guests: