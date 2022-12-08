© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Thursday, December 8, 2022

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published December 8, 2022 at 10:54 AM EST
David Cay Johnston
Twitter

First hour: David Cay Johnston on the Trump Organization's tax fraud

Second hour: Why are made-for-TV holiday movies so popular?

On Tuesday, a New York City jury convicted two subsidiaries of the Trump Organization of several crimes related to tax fraud. Donald Trump himself was not charged in the case. Our guest has reported on the former President's business dealings for years. He joins us to discuss what the convictions mean and what's next. Our guest:

  • David Cay Johnston, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, author, and editor-in-chief of DCReport

Then in our second hour, we go to a small town, where a young woman finds herself in a predicament: save her small bakery from being bought out by a big city conglomerate or follow her heart and date the conglomerate's rising star. What to do?! If this sounds familiar, it's because it follows the formula of a film genre that's rising in popularity: the made-for-TV holiday movie. Lifetime is premiering 26 new holiday movies this year, and Hallmark's "Countdown to Christmas" line up -- which began in October -- includes 41 new films. What about these films keeps viewers coming back for more? This hour, we discuss the magic of Christmas (movies) with our guests:

  • Vanessa Cheeks, co-founder of the Anomaly Film Festival
  • Danielle Raymo, holiday movie hobbyist, and owner of Rochester Brainery
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
