Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, December 7, 2022

First hour: Mikhail Gershteyn on his trip to Ukraine to document the war

Second hour: Patricia Wright on environmental conservation and how to protect lemur populations

Our colleague Mikhail Gershteyn is back from visiting his native Ukraine, where he was documenting the war. He joins us to discuss what he saw and how Ukrainians are preparing for the winter. Our guest:



Mikhail Gershteyn, native of Ukraine, documentary filmmaker, and senior operations technician and external client services manager at WXXI

Then in our second hour, Patricia Wright has dedicated her life to protecting lemurs and biodiversity in Madagascar. It all began in 1986, when she and her team went on a quest to find the greater bamboo lemur. During that search, they found the primate, and they also discovered the golden bamboo lemur -- a new lemur species. Since then, Wright has spearheaded efforts to save the species and to integrate environmental conservation with the well-being of local populations. She's in Rochester this week to receive the augural Conservation Warrior Award at the Seneca Park Zoo, but first, she returns to Connections to discuss conservation work, the current state of wildlife populations, and more with our guests: