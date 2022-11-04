© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Friday, November 4, 2022

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published November 4, 2022 at 9:34 AM EDT
"Vote Here" sign with an American flag

First hour: Jeremy Cooney, candidate for New York State Senate in District 56; Monroe County Board of Elections Commissioner Lisa Nicolay

Second hour: Democrat and Chronicle journalists on their one-day strike

Democrat Jeremy Cooney joins us to discuss his candidacy for re-election to the New York State Senate. We talk to him about his platforms and priorities for the district. His opponent is Republican Jim VanBrederode.* Our guest:

  • Jeremy Cooney, candidate for New York State Senate in the 56th District

*Jim VanBrederode has not responded to multiple invitations to join a discussion on "Connections."
Then, Monroe County Board of Elections Commissioner Lisa Nicolay joins us to answer questions about changes to absentee ballot rules and more. Our guest:

  • Lisa Nicolay, Monroe County Board of Elections Commissioner 

In our second hour, nearly the entire Democrat & Chronicle newsroom walked off the job this morning. The staff is engaging in a one-day strike to protest the lack of a contract and, as they describe it, the failure of their parent company to engage in good-faith negotiations. We talk to striking journalists about what they're seeking, and how they view the future of the newspaper industry. Our guests:

  • Justin Murphy, education reporter at the Democrat and Chronicle
  • Gary Craig, public safety and criminal justice reporter at the Democrat and Chronicle
  • Tracy Schumacher, food and drink reporter at the Democrat and Chronicle
