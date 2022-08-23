© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, August 23, 2022

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published August 23, 2022 at 11:09 AM EDT
Two Rochester Police Department cars
WXXI News

First hour: "Discussing the $250,000 police officer"

Second hour: Countering toxic masculinity in sports and sports fandom

Rochester has entered the era of the "$250,000 police officer." According to new reporting by City Magazine's Gino Fanelli, the quarter-million-dollar threshold was crossed by a Rochester Police Department officer two years ago, and now a handful of RPD officers are making more than $100,000 in overtime pay. As Fanelli reports, "The officers in the club and those knocking on its door are beneficiaries of a new era in policing in the city, one marked by rising crime, a labor shortage, and seemingly no shortage of opportunities for officers to pad their paychecks and pensions with overtime." Research shows long work hours can lead to fatigue on the job, poor performance, and health issues. But what about the staffing shortages? We discuss the issues and their impact with our guests:

  • Gino Fanelli, reporter for CITY Magazine and WXXI News
  • Lt. Greg Bello, Rochester Police Department
  • Mike Mazzeo, president of the Rochester Police Locust Club

Then in our second hour, the NFL has promised to make games more family-friendly following a string of violent fights, as well as an increase in the number of lewd or sexist signs brought by fans. At a Cleveland pre-season game, multiple fans brought signs demeaning the women who were victimized by new Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. In Pittsburgh, an entire section cleared out following a group brawl. What is the message for families? What is the message for women? Our guests weigh in:

  • Theresa Gorski, 20-year licensed massage therapist and owner of Theresa Gorski Bodyworks in Cleveland
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
