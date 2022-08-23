Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, August 23, 2022

First hour: "Discussing the $250,000 police officer"

Second hour: Countering toxic masculinity in sports and sports fandom

Rochester has entered the era of the "$250,000 police officer." According to new reporting by City Magazine's Gino Fanelli, the quarter-million-dollar threshold was crossed by a Rochester Police Department officer two years ago, and now a handful of RPD officers are making more than $100,000 in overtime pay. As Fanelli reports, "The officers in the club and those knocking on its door are beneficiaries of a new era in policing in the city, one marked by rising crime, a labor shortage, and seemingly no shortage of opportunities for officers to pad their paychecks and pensions with overtime." Research shows long work hours can lead to fatigue on the job, poor performance, and health issues. But what about the staffing shortages? We discuss the issues and their impact with our guests:



Gino Fanelli, reporter for CITY Magazine and WXXI News

Lt. Greg Bello, Rochester Police Department

Mike Mazzeo, president of the Rochester Police Locust Club

Then in our second hour, the NFL has promised to make games more family-friendly following a string of violent fights, as well as an increase in the number of lewd or sexist signs brought by fans. At a Cleveland pre-season game, multiple fans brought signs demeaning the women who were victimized by new Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. In Pittsburgh, an entire section cleared out following a group brawl. What is the message for families? What is the message for women? Our guests weigh in: