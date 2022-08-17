Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, August 17, 2022

First hour: Discussing the proposed Business Improvement District (BID) in downtown Rochester

Second hour: How to improve broadband access and affordability in Monroe County

On Tuesday night, Rochester City Council voted to move forward with the planning for a proposed Business Improvement District (BID) in downtown Rochester. A BID is a public-private partnership and a special taxing district used to fund additional services, be it beautification, security or event planning. The proposal has led to polarization among community members who support it and those that don't, along with questions about what a BID actually is and does. This hour, our guests help us understand the process, where it currently stands, and where different groups stand on the model. Our guests:



Galin Brooks, president and CEO of Rochester Downtown Development Corporation

Shawn Dunwoody, artist and community arts organizer

Patrick Dutton, developer with Dutton Properties

Julie Schnepf, operations manager for Bernunzio Uptown Music

Brian Sharp, business and development reporter for WXXI News and CITY Magazine

Then in our second hour, recently on Connections, Paychex founder Tom Golisano said that if people want access to reliable internet service, but can't get it, they just have to move. But research indicates many people can't afford to move, and they have been asking local governments to do more to provide broadband services. Monroe County is currently assessing internet access and affordability in the area. The process comes on the heels of the pandemic shutdowns, when low-income families were disproportionately affected by a lack of internet access or unreliable access. On Tuesday, in response, the county announced a new subsidy for income-eligible households to save $30 per month on internet. This hour, we discuss broadband access in the county and what's next in making it more widely available and affordable for all residents.