Coming up on Connections: Friday, July 8, 2022

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published July 8, 2022 at 10:15 AM EDT
First hour: Previewing "If All of Rochester Wrote the Same Song" 2022

Second hour: Monroe County Clerk Jamie Romeo on updates for local gun owners

If a number of local musicians were given the same song title and all tasked with writing a song, what would it sound like? That's the question that drove the "If All of Rochester Wrote the Same Song" event for years. It's back this year after a hiatus, and the organizers are hoping to attract a more diverse group of song writers. This year's title is "What Did I Miss?" We preview the event and listen to past performances with our guests:

  • Steve Piper, organizer of "If All of Rochester Wrote the Same Song"

Then in our second hour, we sit down with Monroe County Clerk Jamie Romeo. Her office has been fielding questions about what recent Supreme Court decisions mean for local gun owners. We talk about the latest with the laws, what her office wants county residents to know, and other issues impacting the County Clerk's Office. Our guest:

  • Jamie Romeo, Monroe County Clerk
