Coming up on Connections: Thursday, June 30, 2022

First hour: Local Republicans on the results of Tuesday's primary election

Second hour: Local Democrats on the results of Tuesday's primary election

This week, Republicans and Democrats chose their candidates for New York Governor. Republican Lee Zeldin and Democrat Kathy Hochul will top the ballot, and the candidates emphasized very different themes during their Tuesday-night victory speeches. Hochul was opposed in her primary by candidates who attempted to outflank to both the right and left. Zeldin won with a plurality of votes, defeating Trump-allied Andrew Giuliani. We welcome guests from both parties to discuss not only their candidates, but the issues they think should animate the campaign this year.

First hour, the Republicans:



David Dunning, supervisor of the Town of Chili and executive vice chair of the Monroe County Republican Committee

Rick Milne, mayor of Honeoye Falls

Jim VanBrederode, former chief of Gates Police, and candidate for New York State Senate

Second hour, the Democrats: