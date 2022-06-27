Coming up on Connections: Monday, June 27, 2022

First hour: Discussing the state of COVID-19 vaccines for children under five

Second hour: Young voters on the importance of the youth vote

Children under the age of five are now eligible for vaccinations against COVID-19. The FDA has authorized Pfizer's vaccine for kids six months to four years old, and Moderna's vaccine for kids six months to five years old. We've heard from several local parents of children in this age group who say finding vaccine appointments wasn't easy. Local pediatricians tell the Connections team that they face frustrating barriers and logistical challenges, and they are asking parents to be patient. This hour, we hear from both parents and pediatricians about the state of vaccinating the youngest children in our communities. Our guests:



Steve Cook, M.D., pediatrician and associate professor in the Department of Pediatrics at Golisano Children's Hospital

Tina Sosa, M.D., pediatric hospitalist and assistant professor in the Department of Pediatrics at Golisano Children's Hospital

Dave Topa, M.D.,pediatrician at Pittsford Pediatric Associates, and clinical assistant professor in the Department of Pediatrics at Golisano Children's Hospital

Then in our second hour, following the overturning of Roe v. Wade, protests across the country have been led by young adults and college students. But young adults are the least likely to vote; in 2016, when Donald Trump was elected, only 39 percent of Americans age 18 to 29 voted. Trump would go on to appoint three of the Justices who voted to overturn Roe. Surveys show Americans largely opposed the Supreme Court's decision on Roe, and thus say they are more likely to vote next time. But will they? Our guests discuss it: