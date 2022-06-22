Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, June 22, 2022

First hour: How local farms and farmers are contributing to the region's craft spirits scene

Second hour: Assemblymember Stephen Hawley on the state budget and other recent news

How are local farms and farmers contributing to the region's craft spirits industry? Their impact is more wide-ranging than what you might think. This hour, we talk with farmers and distillers about their collaborative work, about how the pandemic has affected that work, and what's next for the local growing and distilling scenes. Our guests:



Jason Barrett, founder and master distiller at Black Button Distilling

Mark James, manager of County Farm Bureau relations and development at the New York Farm Bureau

Clayton Phelps, operations manager at Edgewood Farms LLC in Groveland, NY

Judd Hallett, co-owner and operator of Murmuration Malts Artisanal Malthouse

Then in our second hour, our final conversation with local state lawmakers about the New York State budget and other recent news. This hour, we're joined by Assemblymember Stephen Hawley. He discusses issues related to child care funding, health care, cannabis legislation, criminal justice reforms, public safety, abortion rights, recent mass shootings, and more. Our guest: