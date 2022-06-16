Coming up on Connections: Thursday, June 16, 2022

Connections was going to be preempted today due to NPR’s coverage of the public hearings held by the “Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol.” That hearing was moved back to a later time slot. We'll still be airing the following special rebroadcasts on WRUR and WXXI:

First hour: How should we celebrate Juneteenth?

Second hour: Understanding adult A.D.H.D.

A year ago, Juneteenth became an official federal holiday. This followed decades of advocacy for a day that is often known as Emancipation Day, Freedom Day, and Black Independence Day. This year, there are a number of local commemorations for Juneteenth, but critics point out that already, the holiday is being commercialized. Walmart is selling Juneteenth-flavored ice cream, for example. We discuss the significance of the day -- and how it should be celebrated -- with our guests:



Rev. Myra Brown, lead pastor at Spiritus Christi Church

Gloria Johnson-Hovey, founder and director of the Roc Juneteenth 5K Run/Walk, and retired RCSD school social worker

Jessica Lewis, president and CEO of LáLew Public Relations

Mary Heveron-Smith, member of the Spiritus Christi Anti-Racism Coalition, communications coordinator for the Roc Juneteenth 5K Run/Walk, and retired Webster English teacher

Then in our second hour, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, or A.D.H.D., is one of the most common mental health disorders. According to the World Federation of A.D.H.D., it occurs in nearly 6 percent of children and 2.5 percent of adults. The common discourse about the disorder centers around children, but as the New York Times reports, a growing number of adults are wondering if symptoms they have -- such as a lack of focus or disorganization -- are tied to A.D.H.D. According to the Times, "The Attention Deficit Disorder Association, an organization founded in 1990 for adults with A.D.H.D., saw its membership nearly double between 2019 and 2021." This hour, our guests help us understand adult A.D.H.D., and they share their experiences with the disorder. Our guests: