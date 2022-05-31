Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, May 31, 2022

First hour: Discussing the impact of the El Camino Trail

Second hour: Assemblymember Sarah Clark on the state budget and other recent news

2022 marks the ten-year anniversary of the El Camino Trail. The 2.25-mile greenway was adapted from an old railroad line, and it runs from Mill Street in High Falls to the Seneca Park pedestrian bridge. The goal of the project was to provide a safe route for pedestrians and bicyclists that linked key destinations in the city. Supporters say it did not only that, but it also helped inspire neighbors to improve the surrounding area. This hour, we discuss the impact of the project, how it has led to infrastructure and housing improvements in the area, what's next for the El Camino neighborhood, and we preview an upcoming celebration of the community. Our guests:



Eugenio Marlin, president and CEO of Ibero-American Development Corporation

Gay Mills, executive director of the Genesee Land Trust

Then in our second hour, we continue our series of conversation with local state lawmakers about the state budget and other news. This hour, we're joined by Assemblymember Sarah Clark. She shares her perspective on issues related to child care funding, health care, cannabis legislation, criminal justice reforms, public safety, recent mass shootings, and more. Our guests: