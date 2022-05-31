© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, May 31, 2022

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published May 31, 2022 at 10:30 AM EDT
Bicycle_Lane_Image.jpg

First hour: Discussing the impact of the El Camino Trail

Second hour: Assemblymember Sarah Clark on the state budget and other recent news

2022 marks the ten-year anniversary of the El Camino Trail. The 2.25-mile greenway was adapted from an old railroad line, and it runs from Mill Street in High Falls to the Seneca Park pedestrian bridge. The goal of the project was to provide a safe route for pedestrians and bicyclists that linked key destinations in the city. Supporters say it did not only that, but it also helped inspire neighbors to improve the surrounding area. This hour, we discuss the impact of the project, how it has led to infrastructure and housing improvements in the area, what's next for the El Camino neighborhood, and we preview an upcoming celebration of the community. Our guests:

  • Eugenio Marlin, president and CEO of Ibero-American Development Corporation
  • Gay Mills, executive director of the Genesee Land Trust

Then in our second hour, we continue our series of conversation with local state lawmakers about the state budget and other news. This hour, we're joined by Assemblymember Sarah Clark. She shares her perspective on issues related to child care funding, health care, cannabis legislation, criminal justice reforms, public safety, recent mass shootings, and more. Our guests:

  • Assemblymember Sarah Clark, District 136
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
