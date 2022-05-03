Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, May 3, 2022

First hour: What does it take to become a scientist, part 1?

Second hour: Biden supporters on how he is handling current issues

Americans' trust in institutions has declined significantly in recent years. The distrust of experts extends to scientific fields, even though many of us don't know much about what it takes to actually become a scientist. This is the first of a series of conversations about what it means to be a scientist. Our guests describe their own paths into the field, while responding to public criticism of science. Our guests:



Adam Frank, Helen F. and Fred H. Gowen Professor in the Department of Physics and Astronomy at the University of Rochester

Tanja Kovacevic, Ph.D. candidate at UC Berkeley in planetary science

Alex Chin, student at the University of Rochester

Hannah Hanson, student at the University of Rochester

Then in our second hour, President Biden's approval rating is lower than he would like it to be, hovering near the area where President Trump was at this point in his presidency. We welcome some original Biden supporters -- Democrats who wanted Biden from the start of the primary process, not just at the end of it. Are they satisfied with his handling of issues like Russia's war in Ukraine and the economy? And now, with the Supreme Court on a track to overturn Roe v. Wade, do they feel they have the right leadership in place in Washington? Our guests: