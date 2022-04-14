Coming up on Connections: Thursday, April 14, 2022

First hour: Overnight camp directors preview the summer camping season

Second hour: The Rochester Music Hall of Fame's Class of 2022

Summer is fast-approaching and summer camps in the region are preparing for this year's camping season. This hour, we talk with directors of overnight camps about their expectations for the summer, including how they plan to handle programming at this stage of the pandemic. Our guests:



Brian Bartalo, camp director for Genesee Valley Rotary Camp

Pat Foster, director of YMCA Camp Cory

Jackie Rudolf, executive director of YMCA Camp Gorham

Scott Blue II, director of campers for Camp DayDreams at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Rochester

Wendy Bleier-Mervis, executive director of Camp Good Days and Special Times

Mandy Simon, CEO of Vick and Pathfinder Camp and Conference Ministries

Then in our second hour, it's time to celebrate local music and musicians. The Rochester Music Hall of Fame is ready to induct the Class of 2022. The ceremony is set for May 1. We talk with members of the new class and preview this year's event. Our guests: