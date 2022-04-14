© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Thursday, April 14, 2022

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published April 14, 2022 at 10:18 AM EDT
An African American boy and a Caucasian boy in life jackets pose on an inflatable toy at Camp Good Days and Special Times
Camp Good Days and Special Times
/
https://www.campgooddays.org/programs
Campers at Camp Good Days and Special Times

First hour: Overnight camp directors preview the summer camping season

Second hour: The Rochester Music Hall of Fame's Class of 2022

Summer is fast-approaching and summer camps in the region are preparing for this year's camping season. This hour, we talk with directors of overnight camps about their expectations for the summer, including how they plan to handle programming at this stage of the pandemic. Our guests:

  • Brian Bartalo, camp director for Genesee Valley Rotary Camp
  • Pat Foster, director of YMCA Camp Cory 
  • Jackie Rudolf, executive director of YMCA Camp Gorham 
  • Scott Blue II, director of campers for Camp DayDreams at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Rochester
  • Wendy Bleier-Mervis, executive director of Camp Good Days and Special Times
  • Mandy Simon, CEO of Vick and Pathfinder Camp and Conference Ministries

Then in our second hour, it's time to celebrate local music and musicians. The Rochester Music Hall of Fame is ready to induct the Class of 2022. The ceremony is set for May 1. We talk with members of the new class and preview this year's event. Our guests:

  • Jack Whittier, president of the Rochester Music Hall of Fame
  • Jamal Rossi, dean of the Eastman School of Music
  • Mick Guzauski, member of the Rochester Music Hall of Fame Class of 2022
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
