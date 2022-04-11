Coming up on Connections: Monday, April 11, 2022

First hour: Discussing the impact of social media on body image

Second hour: What can game shows teach us about life?

Pop star Camila Cabello says she was depressed after a trip to the beach last week. She felt hounded by the paparazzi, and she says the dominant culture demands that women have unrealistic or even unhealthy bodies. Her comments come after years of ad campaigns, seeking to celebrate so-called "real women." Is she right -- has social media spurred the culture back in the direction of shaming women for not being size 0? What's the impact on girls and young women, in particular? Our guests discuss it:



Mary Tantillo, M.D., director of the Western New York Comprehensive Care Center for Eating Disorders

Nicole Cifra, M.D., adolescent medicine fellow with the University of Rochester Medical Center

Nicole Watson, peer mentor with the Western New York Comprehensive Care Center for Eating Disorders

Ana Dobrot, member of the Community Advisory Board for the Western New York Comprehensive Care Center for Eating Disorders

Then in our second hour, “come on down” for a discussion about what game shows can teach us about life. The Strong National Museum of Play is building what will be called the National Archives of Game Show History. The archive and a forthcoming exhibit will share the story of one of TV’s most popular genres. What do game shows tell us about culture and society? “Survey says” there’s a lot to cover! We ask our guests, “what’s your final answer?” In studio: