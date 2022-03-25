Coming up on Connections: Friday, March 25, 2022
First hour: Reactions to the Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson
Second hour: Previewing the 2022 Academy Awards
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson would be the first Black woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court. Her confirmation hearings this week have occasionally been contentious, with Republicans challenging her on critical race theory and her views on sentencing. We discuss the impact of the hearings with our guests:
- Danielle Ponder, former public defender
Then in our second hour, the Academy Awards are on Sunday, and we preview the ceremony. From their picks for winners to examining the state of diversity in the entertainment industry, our guests weigh in on a number of subjects. Our guests:
- Les Friedman, emeritus professor of media and society at Hobart and William Smith Colleges
- Adam Lubitow, film writer and programmer
- Jackie McGriff, portrait and event photographer, filmmaker with the Our Voices Project, and film fan
- Scott Pukos, director of communications for the Little Theatre