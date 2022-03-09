Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, March 9, 2022

First hour: Discussing access to maternal mental health care in New York State

Second hour: Why is reality TV so popular?

Some local state lawmakers say new mothers need better access to mental health resources. State Senator Samra Brouk is working on a package of legislation related to maternal mental health. We talk with her and with Assemblymember Sarah Clark about how the legislation would work and why they think it's needed now. We also hear from a local mother, who shares the mental health challenges she and women she's worked with have faced as new moms, and we talk with a medical expert who shares the latest in treatment and research. Our guests:



NYS Senator Samra Brouk, District 55

NYS Assemblymember Sarah Clark, District 136

Kristen Garzone, mother and founder of the Believe KNT Foundation, Inc.

Eva Pressman, M.D., chair and Henry A. Thiede Professor of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of Rochester Medical Center

Then in our second hour, reality TV shows had a surge in popularity during the beginning of the pandemic and they don't seem to be losing any steam. From "The Bachelor" to "Queer Eye" to "Love is Blind," experts say viewers have used reality TV to both process how they were feeling during times of lockdown or physical distancing, and as a means of escape, where they could watch people go about their daily lives. Now, with world events creating tension in many of our lives, does reality TV continue to provide a form of escape? Our guests discuss it: