Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, January 19, 2022

First hour: Rabbi Drorah Setel on how recent attacks have eroded the sense of security for many American Jews

Second hour: An update on New York State’s sports betting market

The Anti-Defamation League is calling for elevated protections for synagogues and Jewish community centers across the country. That follows this past weekend's hostage standoff in a Texas synagogue. Rabbi Drorah Setel says anti-Semitism is not the same as, for example, anti-Black racism. She discusses the string of attacks in recent years that have eroded the sense of security for many American Jews. Our guest:



Rabbi Drorah Setel, Rabbi of Temple Emanu-El, and member of the Rochester Police Accountability Board

Then in our second hour, this month, New York State launched its own sports betting market. Already, the state budget director says sports betting revenue is blowing past expectations. Tens of thousands of people are now legally betting on sports in this state, and the participation is growing by the day. That's either an exciting development or a concerning one, depending upon your outlook. We discuss New York's new betting market and its future with our guests: