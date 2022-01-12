Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, January 12, 2022

First hour: Local colleges on updated COVID-19 safety plans

Second hour: Democrats on the party's options for the 2024 election

Local colleges are adapting to the current omicron surge. The University of Rochester recently announced it is shifting to remote learning for the month of January. Like some other schools, it is requiring students to have COVID boosters upon returning to campus. We talk to several local colleges about their reopening plans and safety measures. Our guests:



Becca Barile, Ed.D., vice president for campus life, and dean of students at Hobart and William Smith Colleges

Kristen Brown, Ph.D., vice president for student and organizational development at Roberts Wesleyan College

Kim McKinsey-Mabry, Ed.D.acting provost and vice president for academic and students services at Monroe Community College

Mark Zupan, Ph.D., president of Alfred University

Then in our second hour, a growing chorus of Democrats is calling on President Joe Biden to commit to one term, and step aside for the 2024 election. Democrats expect Donald Trump to run and be nominated again, and they see concerning trend lines. Our guests discuss the options: