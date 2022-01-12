© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, January 12, 2022

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackEmmarae Stein
Published January 12, 2022 at 10:52 AM EST
First hour: Local colleges on updated COVID-19 safety plans

Second hour: Democrats on the party's options for the 2024 election

Local colleges are adapting to the current omicron surge. The University of Rochester recently announced it is shifting to remote learning for the month of January. Like some other schools, it is requiring students to have COVID boosters upon returning to campus. We talk to several local colleges about their reopening plans and safety measures. Our guests:

  • Becca Barile, Ed.D., vice president for campus life, and dean of students at Hobart and William Smith Colleges
  • Kristen Brown, Ph.D., vice president for student and organizational development at Roberts Wesleyan College
  • Kim McKinsey-Mabry, Ed.D.acting provost and vice president for academic and students services at Monroe Community College
  • Mark Zupan, Ph.D., president of Alfred University

Then in our second hour, a growing chorus of Democrats is calling on President Joe Biden to commit to one term, and step aside for the 2024 election. Democrats expect Donald Trump to run and be nominated again, and they see concerning trend lines. Our guests discuss the options:

  • Kyle Clark, anchor for the NBC News affiliate in Denver, Colorado, discussing Governor Jared Polis
  • Paul Hypolite, founder of Leading with Our Values, a public affairs firm committed to economic, racial, gender, and environmental justice
  • Jerri Lynn Sparks, former Congressional press secretary and founder of the Riga Democratic Committee
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
