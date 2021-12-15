Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, December 15

First hour: Discussing New York State's indoor mask mandate

Second hour: The latest in social media law and regulation

Governor Kathy Hochul says the state will not pressure counties to enforce the indoor mask mandate. As a result, a number of counties have already declared their intention to ignore it. We talk about the possible costs and benefits of the mandate. Our guest:



Ian Coyle, Livingston County Administrator

Donald Martell, Rochester resident in favor of mask mandates

Then in our second hour, what is the latest in social media law and regulation? Our guests this hour provide an updated look at the landscape and discuss how developments may affect users. Our guests: