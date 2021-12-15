© 2021 WXXI News
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, December 15

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackEmmarae Stein
Published December 15, 2021 at 10:39 AM EST
First hour: Discussing New York State's indoor mask mandate

Second hour: The latest in social media law and regulation

Governor Kathy Hochul says the state will not pressure counties to enforce the indoor mask mandate. As a result, a number of counties have already declared their intention to ignore it. We talk about the possible costs and benefits of the mandate. Our guest:

  • Ian Coyle, Livingston County Administrator
  • Donald Martell, Rochester resident in favor of mask mandates

Then in our second hour, what is the latest in social media law and regulation? Our guests this hour provide an updated look at the landscape and discuss how developments may affect users. Our guests:

  • Scott Malouf, social media attorney
  • Mike Johansson, senior communications partner for Auckland Transport, and social media consultant in Auckland, New Zealand
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson."
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson"
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
