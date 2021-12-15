Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, December 15
First hour: Discussing New York State's indoor mask mandate
Second hour: The latest in social media law and regulation
Governor Kathy Hochul says the state will not pressure counties to enforce the indoor mask mandate. As a result, a number of counties have already declared their intention to ignore it. We talk about the possible costs and benefits of the mandate. Our guest:
- Ian Coyle, Livingston County Administrator
- Donald Martell, Rochester resident in favor of mask mandates
Then in our second hour, what is the latest in social media law and regulation? Our guests this hour provide an updated look at the landscape and discuss how developments may affect users. Our guests:
- Scott Malouf, social media attorney
- Mike Johansson, senior communications partner for Auckland Transport, and social media consultant in Auckland, New Zealand