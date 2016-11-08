Schumer Projected to Win Re-election

The Associated Press projects Democrat Chuck Schumer will defeat Republican challenger Wendy Long. This will be the Democratic senator's fourth term in office.

If the Democratic Party retakes the Senate majority, the senior senator is expected to become majority leader in 2017. Former Democratic Minority Leader Harry Reid is retiring at the end of this year.

Long is a litigation attorney and former law clerk for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. She unsuccessfully ran against U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand in 2012.

Schumer also beat out Green Party candidate Robin Wilson and Libertarian candidate Alex Merced.