Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Schumer Projected to Win Re-election

WXXI News | By Veronica Volk
Published November 8, 2016 at 9:07 PM EST
Schumer.jpg

The Associated Press projects Democrat Chuck Schumer will defeat Republican challenger Wendy Long. This will be the Democratic senator's fourth term in office.

If the Democratic Party retakes the Senate majority, the senior senator is expected to become majority leader in 2017. Former Democratic Minority Leader Harry Reid is retiring at the end of this year.

Long is a litigation attorney and former law clerk for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. She unsuccessfully ran against U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand in 2012.

Schumer also beat out Green Party candidate Robin Wilson and Libertarian candidate Alex Merced.

