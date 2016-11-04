Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: The Election As A Source Of Stress
A woman from Rochester recently declared that her relationship with her father was "over - he's voting for Trump." Just four days until the election, we work through the stress that many people are feeling. It's like a community venting session, combined with a look at mental health during a tense time. Our guests:
- Patrica Woods, president and CEO of the Mental Health Association of Rochester
- Melanie Funchess, director of community engagement for the Mental Health Association of Rochester
- Jodi Aman, psychotherapist