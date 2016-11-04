© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
Connections: The Election As A Source Of Stress

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published November 4, 2016 at 5:23 PM EDT
A woman from Rochester recently declared that her relationship with her father was "over - he's voting for Trump." Just four days until the election, we work through the stress that many people are feeling. It's like a community venting session, combined with a look at mental health during a tense time. Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
