Abby Wambach & U.S. Team Win Olympic Gold in London

Abby Wambach and her teammates on the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team are celebrating a gold medal victory.

The U.S. women beat Japan 2-1 Thursday at Wembley Stadium in London, avenging a loss to that same team in last year’s World Cup Final.

Carli Lloyd scored both goals for the U.S. and goalkeeper Hope Solo made several diving saves to preserve the victory.

Wambach and the U.S. National Team will be in Rochester for their first post-Olympics match on September 1st at Sahlen’s Stadium. Tickets have not yet gone on sale for that event.

