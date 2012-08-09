Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Abby Wambach & U.S. Team Win Olympic Gold in London
Abby Wambach and her teammates on the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team are celebrating a gold medal victory.
The U.S. women beat Japan 2-1 Thursday at Wembley Stadium in London, avenging a loss to that same team in last year’s World Cup Final.
Carli Lloyd scored both goals for the U.S. and goalkeeper Hope Solo made several diving saves to preserve the victory.
Wambach and the U.S. National Team will be in Rochester for their first post-Olympics match on September 1st at Sahlen’s Stadium. Tickets have not yet gone on sale for that event.
NPR's Bill Chappell live blogged Thursday's gold medal game.