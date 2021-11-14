-
ConnectionsAs NPR reported this week, "women are back in 1988." That's because the share of women in the workforce is down to levels last seen in the late 1980s.…
-
Think for a second about the communities who have loved you and encouraged you to pursue your passions -- the friends and mentors who have shaped you into…
-
Another election season has come and gone. While national media outlets report that a“surge” of women ran for office in major races since last year’s…
-
On this week's show, from mass shootings and terrorist attacks to ongoing issues of racism, sexism and much more….Rochester area religious leaders come…
-
ConnectionsOn October 3, ten women will be inducted into the National Women's Hall of Fame in Seneca Falls. We'll talk to one of the inductees, an award-winning…
-
ConnectionsThe Open Door Mission is planning to create a new residential care facility for women and their children in Rochester’s 19th ward. It is, according to the…
-
ConnectionsUnderstanding women in Islam. Some local college students recently spent a day wearing hijbas, the traditional Muslim headscarf for women. The non-Muslim…
-
ConnectionsEstroFest returns for the first time since 2012. The all-female comedy troupe is adding an edge this year: a "truth talk" sketch that might not be as…
-
We start the hour with a look at how women in journalism have seen their opportunities and contributions change for the better. But in some ways, not…
-
Makers: Women Who Make America is a film that tells how women have helped shape America over the last 50 years with stories from one of the most sweeping…