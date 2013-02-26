Ann Burr: One of Rochester’s “Makers”

Makers: Women Who Make America is a film that tells how women have helped shape America over the last 50 years with stories from one of the most sweeping social revolutions in our country’s history. The program premiers Tuesday, February 26, 2013 at 8:00 p.m. on WXXI-TV/HD (DT21.1/cable 1011 and 11). WXXI’s Beth Adams speaks with Ann Burr, Chairman and General Manager of Frontier Communications of Rochester, one of Rochester’s own Makers.

Narrated by three-time Academy Award-winning actress Meryl Streep, Makers: Women Who Make America is built from first-person, intimate accounts of women who experienced this time of change. Rochester's own Ursula Burns, CEO of Xerox, and the first African-American woman to run a Fortune 500 company is one of the many women featured. The film also includes movement leaders and opponents, celebrities and political figures, and many “ordinary” women who confronted the dramatic social upheaval in their own lives.

Tell WXXI Your Local Makers Stories