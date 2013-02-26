© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Ann Burr: One of Rochester’s “Makers”

WXXI News | By Beth Adams
Published February 26, 2013 at 11:26 AM EST
Ann_L_Burr.jpg

Makers: Women Who Make America is a film that tells how women have helped shape America over the last 50 years with stories from one of the most sweeping social revolutions in our country’s history. The program premiers Tuesday, February 26, 2013 at 8:00 p.m. on WXXI-TV/HD (DT21.1/cable 1011 and 11). WXXI’s Beth Adams speaks with Ann Burr, Chairman and General Manager of Frontier Communications of Rochester, one of Rochester’s own Makers.

Narrated by three-time Academy Award-winning actress Meryl Streep, Makers: Women Who Make America is built from first-person, intimate accounts of women who experienced this time of change. Rochester's own Ursula Burns, CEO of Xerox, and the first African-American woman to run a Fortune 500 company is one of the many women featured. The film also includes movement leaders and opponents, celebrities and political figures, and many “ordinary” women who confronted the dramatic social upheaval in their own lives.

Tell WXXI Your Local Makers Stories

Beth Adams
Beth Adams joined WXXI as host of Morning Edition in 2012 after a more than two-decade radio career. She was the longtime host of the WHAM Morning News in Rochester. Her career also took her from radio stations in Elmira, New York, to Miami, Florida.
