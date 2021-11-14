-
Two major supermarket chains in the Rochester area are easing their mask requirements in connection with guidelines from the Centers for Disesase Control…
-
Wegmans is now offering COVID-19 vaccines for young people, ages 12 and older.With guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and New…
-
Black Lives Matter activists marched through the streets of Rochester Tuesday as they marked the one-year anniversary of Daniel Prude's ultimately fatal…
-
Wegmans says that nine of its stores in New York state will receive a limited supply of the COVID-19 vaccine to distribute to people age 75 and older, as…
-
PETA, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, says that it is sending coconuts to Wegmans CEO Colleen Wegman this week, to highlight a problem about…
-
A new alliance of local economic development organizations, called ROC 2025, gets its marketing campaign underway.Plus, Eastman Kodak reports its earnings…
-
Wegmans is ending its Pub operations at stores throughout its footprint, including the one in Perinton. The Pub restaurant is the only one in the…
-
Wegmans, which has reduced its store hours during the coronavirus pandemic to help with cleaning and restocking its stores, has extended the hours, which…
-
A survey from Paychex did shows nearly two-thirds of business owners feel that the worst impact on their operations from the coronavirus pandemic is…
-
Gov. Andrew Cuomo laid out a seven-point metric for regions to follow in order to begin reopening businesses in less than two weeks Monday, but no part of…