Ken Moore served with the U.S. Army in Vietnam, after being drafted in 1965. Like a lot of Vietnam veterans, he went through some tough times overseas,…
Members of the Rochester community say local veterans owe a debt a gratitude to Tom Cray, founder of the Veterans Outreach Center.Cray died of brain…
A key figure in local efforts to help Vietnam and other veterans has died. Tom Cray died Friday at the age of 67.It was disclosed in January that he was…
The Ken Burns and Lynn Novick documentary "The Vietnam War", which debuted on WXXI-TV this week, could trigger symptoms for some veterans who suffer from…
Everyone from Whoopi Goldberg to Samuel L. Jackson have sought to find the answer to one question” where am I from? But tracing DNA to find family roots…
As a child, Ginny Nguyen went from a life of privilege in Vietnam to one of poverty in the United States.Through hard work, she and her family ultimately…
Tom Richards had to make a decision after graduating from college.It was 1965, and the Vietnam War was being fought. He could have applied for graduate…
“The military experience was something that I looked at as a calling,” John White said. “So my intention all through school was to join the armed…
During the Vietnam War, Lam Le served in the South Vietnamese navy, working on a ship to support the combat troops on the ground.Everything changed in…
