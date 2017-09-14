© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
WATCH: Finding family roots; preserving stories of the Vietnam War

WXXI News
Published September 14, 2017 at 8:00 PM EDT
ntk_17-09-14_segment_1_african_ancestry.jpg

Everyone from Whoopi Goldberg to Samuel L. Jackson have sought to find the answer to one question” where am I from? But tracing DNA to find family roots has also resulted in significant discoveries. The connection between genetics, ancestry and health on this edition of Need to Know.

Also on the show, why TV stars are traveling to Rochester to set the stage for a community conversation about veterans, their families and post-combat wounds.

And it’s the war some refer to as an “unfinished history.” Preserving stories of the Vietnam War to better understand its impact. That just before a special 10-part, 18-hour series on PBS. 

