Rochester Board of Education President Van White, who's been on the board for 13 years, said he’s not running for reelection. Instead, White is pursuing…
Natalie Sheppard is leaving the Rochester Board of Education to join the Monroe County Board of Elections.Board President Van White said Sheppard informed…
On Thursday, Rochester residents are expected to have their first chance to talk to Shelley Jallow, the state-appointed monitor for the city school…
The Rochester City School Board adopted a budget Thursday night for the upcoming school year. The plan was designed to bridge an $87 million budget gap.…
The Rochester City School District is nearing a budget deal after making many changes to outgoing superintendent Terry Dade’s budget on Tuesday night.…
About six years ago, Rochester’s Board of Education received a presentation from former Superintendent Bolgen Vargas, and then-Chief Financial Officer…
Rochester Board of Education President Van White said he was “blindsided” by the resignation of superintendent Terry Dade. White said the board learned of…
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday that hospitals, local governments and schools may face a 20% cut in state aid without more help from the federal government.…
A deal has been struck to bail out Rochester City Schools after the district overspent by more than $60 million last school year, which caused the…
The Rochester Board of Education has voted in favor of Superintendent Terry Dade’s proposal to revamp the City School District’s Universal…