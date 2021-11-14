-
Last month, workers at an Amazon warehouse in Alabama cast their votes in a historic election. The issue: whether to unionize. The majority voted against…
Tamiko Matthews received her second pink slip from the Rochester City School District this week. The 40-something mother of one has worked for the…
Adjunct faculty at Nazareth College approved their first union contract Wednesday.A statement from Local 200 United said the majority of adjuncts will…
ConnectionsAre construction workers paid fairly in New York State? The legislature has been debating the so-called “prevailing wage.” Non-union workers and business…
Rochester’s annual Labor Day parade steps off at 11:00 a.m. on Monday near the corner of East Avenue and Alexander Street, proceeds down East Ave. to Main…
ConnectionsOn Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that government workers who choose not to join a union cannot be charged for the cost of collective bargaining.…
ConnectionsThree-quarters of American college professors are adjuncts, according to various recent studies. The Atlantic Monthly framed the issue in terms of a…
ConnectionsOfficers from New York State United Teachers (NYSUT) are in Rochester. They join us to discuss a range of issues, including school safety; testing; a…
The union representing about 1,800 Monroe County employees says they have reached a tentative agreement with the county.The Civil Service Employees…
Graduate students, faculty and union officials gathered on the Wilson Quad at the University of Rochester on Wednesday to say that the graduate assistants…