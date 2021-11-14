-
RG&E says it is responding to concerns from some Irondequoit residents in the northwestern part of the town about frequent outages over the last several…
-
ConnectionsThe Town of Irondequoit has announced a new grant program for locally-owned small businesses who were forced to close or modify their operations as a…
-
Several hundred people will be heading over to one of the new rapid testing sites for COVID-19 in Monroe County on Tuesday and Wednesday evening this…
-
Irondequoit officials say that a camper who attended summer camp at Camp Eastman has tested positive for COVID-19.A letter from the town’s recreation…
-
Gov. Andrew Cuomo has directed that all local government workforces be reduced by 50 percent at any one time in an effort to slow the spread of novel…