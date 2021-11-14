-
The Top of the Class series introduces viewers to exceptional high school students working to make a difference in their schools and our community. These…
-
News coverage including the youth voice, gauging the youth perspective, and digging into issues affecting our youth are of importance to WXXI. Part of…
-
Our Top of the Class special series as host Hélène Biandudi Hofer talks with Tori Hoefen, a senior from East Rochester Junior-Senior High School.
-
On this edition of Need to Know we continue our Top of the Class series. The series introduces viewers to high school students in the Greater Rochester…
-
Our "Top of the Class" special series continues with Eman Muthana from World of Inquiry High School. Eman the Rochester second runner up for the Princeton…
-
News coverage including the youth voice, gauging the youth perspective, and digging into issues affecting our youth are of importance to WXXI and to Need…