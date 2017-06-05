WATCH: Top of the Class student - Tori Hoefen

News coverage including the youth voice, gauging the youth perspective, and digging into issues affecting our youth are of importance to WXXI. Part of that coverage includes identifying and connecting with young people, in this case high school students , who are not only working hard in the classroom, but also want to make our community and our world a better place.

Need to Know’s “Top of the Class” series introduces you to these amazing young people. On this edition of the program viewers meet Tori Hoefen, the 2017 valedictorian at East Rochester Junior-Senior High School.