0000017c-e1ee-d5b7-affd-edeea9580000Top of the Class is a Need to Know special series where host Hélène Biandudi Hofer invites students in the top 10 percent of their class to join her in studio and share their academic success story and discuss education issues important to them.

Coming up on NTK: Top of the Class - Eman Muthana

WXXI News | By Jeanne Fisher
Published May 18, 2017 at 1:57 PM EDT
Our "Top of the Class" special series continues with Eman Muthana from World of Inquiry High School. Eman the Rochester second runner up for the Princeton Prize in Race Relations.

See her on Need to Know on WXXI-TV, Thursday, May 18 at 8 p.m.

Jeanne Fisher
