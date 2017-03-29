WATCH: Top of the Class - Chima Dimgba

News coverage including the youth voice, gauging the youth perspective, and digging into issues affecting our youth are of importance to WXXI and to Need to Know. Part of that coverage also means finding and reaching out to young people, in this case high school seniors, who are not only working hard to make the grade in school, but also want to make our community and our world a better place. This edition of Need to Know is the launch of our new series “Top of the Class” which will introduce viewers to these amazing young people. Greece Athena High School senior, Chima Dimgba, is the first student to be recognized in the series.