0000017c-e1ee-d5b7-affd-edeea9580000Top of the Class is a Need to Know special series where host Hélène Biandudi Hofer invites students in the top 10 percent of their class to join her in studio and share their academic success story and discuss education issues important to them.
WATCH: Top of the Class student Eman Muthana
On this edition of Need to Know we continue our Top of the Class series. The series introduces viewers to high school students in the Greater Rochester community not only working hard in the classroom, but also trying to make our community and our world a better place. Joining Need to Know host Hélène Biandudi Hofer for this segment is Eman Muthana. The World of Inquiry High School student is a runner-up for the 2017 Princeton Prize in Race Relations – Rochester. Muthana is recognized by World of Inquiry staff and students for having a significant positive effect on race relations in her school and the larger community.