Suffragists

A virtual ceremony hosted by the National Women's Hall of Fame Thursday night honored six women for their pioneering efforts toward equality.The National…
City of Rochester officials are anticipating big crowds at Mount Hope Cemetery on Tuesday, with the potential for thousands of people paying respects to…
There’s a local effort to help more people learn about New York state’s deep connection to the women’s suffrage movement and encourage more conversations…
A pardon from President Donald Trump on Tuesday on behalf of famed suffragist Susan B. Anthony is being criticized in the city where she lived for many…
While President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit Mount Rushmore as part of an Independence Day celebration later this week, plans are underway for…
Three prominent U.S. feminists in the 1800s -- Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Matilda Joslyn Gage, and Lucretia Mott -- learned what women's equality could look…
The annual Rose Parade in Pasadena, California included a connection to Rochester on New Year’s Day. Members of the Susan B. Anthony Museum & House took…
The newest in the fleet of tugboats on the Erie Canal was christened Friday in honor of women’s suffrage leader Elizabeth Cady Stanton.In the 19th…