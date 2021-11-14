-
All students at the Rochester Institute of Technology must be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 before the start of the fall semester. That announcement came…
School Superintendents from across Monroe County say “our children deserve better and we will do better.” Those words were part of a statement released…
ConnectionsA growing number of American college professors are changing the way they grade students. In particular, some are engaging an evaluation method referred…
The Rochester Community Task Force on School Climate has released a new draft on how to discipline students in school. It's the student portion of the…
It’s Education Friday on Connections. We start by asking this question: how flexible can teachers be? Are the new curriculum standards hampering the…
This afternoon at 2 p.m., students at Rush- Henrietta High School will be presented with an original video encouraging young drivers to resist the urge to…
This week's "Need To Know Rochester" looks at how the slow economic recovery is affecting Rochester's Deaf and hard of hearing students, prompting them to…
A month after the Newtown school shootings, most of New York's school board members say they're still worried students don't have adequate access to…