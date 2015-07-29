Connections: How to Discipline Students?

The Rochester Community Task Force on School Climate has released a new draft on how to discipline students in school. It's the student portion of the Code of Conduct, and it goes to the heart of discipline questions: when is it appropriate to suspend or expel a student? The committee is asking for public feedback over the next month. We'll dig into the specifics of the proposal, and talk about what it might mean for students, parents, and teachers in Rochester. Our guests:

Adair Liles, a student on the School Climate Committee

Jennifer Bannister, Teen Empowerment and a member of the committee

Spero Michailidis, a teacher who works with the Gandhi Institute and a member of the committee

Melanie Funchess, director of Community Engagement for the Mental Health Association