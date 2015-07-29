© 2021 WXXI News
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: How to Discipline Students?

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published July 29, 2015 at 4:52 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

The Rochester Community Task Force on School Climate has released a new draft on how to discipline students in school. It's the student portion of the Code of Conduct, and it goes to the heart of discipline questions: when is it appropriate to suspend or expel a student? The committee is asking for public feedback over the next month. We'll dig into the specifics of the proposal, and talk about what it might mean for students, parents, and teachers in Rochester. Our guests:

  • Adair Liles, a student on the School Climate Committee 
  • Jennifer Bannister, Teen Empowerment and a member of the committee
  • Spero Michailidis, a teacher who works with the Gandhi Institute and a member of the committee
  • Melanie Funchess, director of Community Engagement for the Mental Health Association

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
