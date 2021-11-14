-
The Rochester Board of Education approved the 2021-2022 budget, a $986 million plan that is $58 million higher than the current spending plan.The budget…
U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer said Wednesday that the Rochester-Finger Lakes region will receive $391 million for K-12 education. The money comes from the…
Tom Silva splits his work days lobbying politicians for Foodlink and working with people who are food insecure.He said the federal government’s nearly $7…
ConnectionsA new stimulus is coming from the federal government. Right now, Congress continues to bicker over whether individuals should receive $600 or $2,000. We…
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Monday that there’s bipartisan support for a new federal stimulus plan that includes relief for schools and…
U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand on Tuesday called on Congress to include a proposal for a $50 billion fund in the next coronavirus relief package in an…
U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer called the $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package “the exact kind of medicine” that the nation and the state needs. During a…